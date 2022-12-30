Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce January 2023 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, January 4th, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, featuring The Cultivated Co.; sponsored by New American Funding. Lunch will be provided.

CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.

Start 2023 off informed and inspired at the annual Mayors Power Breakfast, at 7:30am on January 10th. Listen to County Mayor, Wes Golden, and Clarksville Mayor, Joe Pitts speak about the state of their respective governments, reflect on successes and outline a vision for the community in 2023 and beyond. Last day to register is January 4th. Registration is $35.00 for Chamber members and $40.00 for non-members. For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, January 19th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at The Press, 211 South Second Street. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.

Tuesday, January 31st, the Chamber will hold the Clarksville-Montgomery County Growth Summit from 7:30am. – 12:00noon at the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom, 601 College Street. Hear from Mark Ezell, the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Stuart McWhorter Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, County Mayor Wes Golden, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and former mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, Stephen K. Benjamin about strategic growth needs and opportunities for our community as it continues to transform.

Registration is $50.00 for members and $100.00 for non-members, inclusive of breakfast. Last day to register is January 20th. Pre-registration is required, and seating is limited. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at 931.245.4341.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce office will be closed on January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Day.