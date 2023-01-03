Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans area wide water outage for Ashland Hills, Circle Drive, Rosewood, Beacon Hills Subdivisions

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an area wide water outage and low water pressure on Wednesday, January 4th, at 10:00pm for the Ashland Hills, Circle Drive, Rosewood, Beachaven, and Beacon Hills subdivisions and on Old Ashland City Road from Beacon Drive to Branch Road for water valve maintenance work.

The following streets will also be included in the water outage.

Ashland Hills Subdivision Dogwood Lane Irene Drive Locust Road Sherwood Drive Gaylewood Drive W Coy Drive E Coy Drive Lacy Lane Canterbury Road Hillwood Court Briarcliff Road Winding Way Road

Beachaven Subdivision Coventry Drive

Circle Drive Subdivision Circle Drive Garden Terrace Via Drive Watts Court



Rosewood Subdivision Rosewood Drive Turner Reynolds Court

Beacon Hills Apartments

Beacon Hills Subdivision Beacon Drive Barkley Drive Layton Road Branch Road

Old Ashland City Road (Redbud Lane to Ashland City Road)

The water valve maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00am on Thursday, January 5th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com