Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate Adam Ludy (Black, Male), 6’1″, 190 lbs.

Mr. Ludy is wanted for three shoplifting incidents since December 23rd, 2022, and evading arrest.

Mr. Ludy no longer has a vehicle and is believed to be on foot in the New Providence area.

If anyone sees Mr. Ludy, they are asked to call 911 so Officers can take him into custody.