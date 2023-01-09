Red Cross, Peyton Manning huddle up for a lifesaving play this January

Nashville, TN – This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.

The start of the new year marks National Blood Donor Month – a time to celebrate those who generously roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care.

As the busy holiday season winds down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.

Step off the sidelines and resolve to donate blood or platelets. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1.800.RED CROSS. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma January 1st-31st, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona*, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (February 10th-13th, 2023), plus a $500.00 gift card for expenses.

To lead the offense against a potential winter blood shortage, Manning invites the public to join him in helping save lives. “If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us. A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities January 5th-31st

Kentucky

Christian

Fort Campbell

1/6/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Soldier Support Readiness, 2702 Michigan Avenue

1/10/2023: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

1/27/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

Hopkinsville

1/24/2023: 9:00am – 2:00pm, Hopkinsville High School, 430 Koffman Drive

Russellville

1/18/2023: 6:00am – 12:00pm, Logan Aluminum, 6920 Lewisburg Road

Tennessee

Cheatham

Kingston Springs

1/19/2023: 8:30am – 1:30pm, Harpeth High School, 170 E. Kingston Springs Road

Dickson

Burns

1/13/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, St. John Lutheran Church, 2300 Highway 96

Dickson

1/9/2023: 11:00am – 4:00pm, Cumberland Presbyterian Gym, 500 Highway 70 East

Humphreys

McEwen

1/30/2023: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, McEwen Church of Christ, 9704 Hwy 70 East

New Johnsonville

1/9/2023: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Avenue

Waverly

1/27/2023: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, Waverly United Methodist Church, 115 West Main Street

Montgomery

Clarksville

1/9/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/11/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/12/2023: 2:30pm – 6:30pm, East Montgomery Elementary School, 230 McAdoo Creek Road

1/13/2023: 8:30am – 1:30pm, Northwest High School, 800 Lafayette Road

1/16/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/18/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/23/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/25/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/30/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/30/2023: 9:30am – 1:30pm, Veteran’s Plaza – William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pagaent Lane

Robertson

Cross Plains

1/10/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7109 Hwy 25 E.

Springfield

1/9/2023: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Springfield Baptist Church, 400 North Main Street

1/11/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Owens Chapel UMC, 6742 Owens Chapel Road

Stewart

Dover

1/12/2023: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, 420 Church Street

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.