Clarksville Police Department arrests Two Suspects for Shooting, Homicide at Dodge’s

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Special Operations Homicide Unit detectives have been working diligently investigating the shooting that occurred at 4:56am Saturday morning, January 28th, 2023, at Dodge’s.

28-year-old Maleike Hamlin and 21-year-old Otis Barnes, both of Clarksville have been released from the hospital and booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Criminal Homicide. (Hamlin and Barnes were the two individuals that showed up at Tennova Healthcare with gunshot wounds and were then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center).

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin of Clarksville and the next of kin notifications have been made.

This is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.