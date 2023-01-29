46.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 29, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department arrests Two Suspects for Shooting, Homicide at Dodge's
News

Clarksville Police Department arrests Two Suspects for Shooting, Homicide at Dodge’s

News Staff
By News Staff
Maleike Hamlin and Otis Barnes
Maleike Hamlin and Otis Barnes

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Special Operations Homicide Unit detectives have been working diligently investigating the shooting that occurred at 4:56am Saturday morning, January 28th, 2023, at Dodge’s.

28-year-old Maleike Hamlin and 21-year-old Otis Barnes, both of Clarksville have been released from the hospital and booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Criminal Homicide. (Hamlin and Barnes were the two individuals that showed up at Tennova Healthcare with gunshot wounds and were then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center).

[470cneter]

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin of Clarksville and the next of kin notifications have been made.

Maleike Hamlin
Maleike Hamlin

This is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending.

Otis Barnes
Otis Barnes

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.


To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleClarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting January 29th, 2023
Next articleAustin Peay State University Track and Field breaks school record, sets personal bests at PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online