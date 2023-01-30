31.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
HomeEducationClarksville-Montgomery County School System announces All CMCSS School to be closed Tuesday,...
Education

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces All CMCSS School to be closed Tuesday, January 31st

News Staff
By News Staff
School Closed

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports that all CMCSS schools and District offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 31st.

Based on guidance from the National Weather Service (NWS), our community is expected to receive freezing rain and a wintry mix later tonight through the early morning hours, creating icy conditions on roads and campuses.

Temperatures are not predicted to reach above freezing until the afternoon.


When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the weather will be better or worse than predicted. CMCSS has strived to make a call based on the forecasters’ current confidence to give families time to make plans for tomorrow.

CMCSS will use the second of five inclement weather stockpile days for tomorrow. Custodians and mission-essential employees will receive further guidance from Operations Department supervisors.

Previous articleClarksville Christian School will be closed Tuesday, January 31st
Next articleFort Campbell Weather Decision for January 31st, 2023
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online