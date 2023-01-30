Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces All CMCSS School to be closed Tuesday, January 31st

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports that all CMCSS schools and District offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 31st.

Based on guidance from the National Weather Service (NWS), our community is expected to receive freezing rain and a wintry mix later tonight through the early morning hours, creating icy conditions on roads and campuses.

Temperatures are not predicted to reach above freezing until the afternoon.

When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the weather will be better or worse than predicted. CMCSS has strived to make a call based on the forecasters’ current confidence to give families time to make plans for tomorrow.

CMCSS will use the second of five inclement weather stockpile days for tomorrow. Custodians and mission-essential employees will receive further guidance from Operations Department supervisors.