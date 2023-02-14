48.8 F
Clarksville Street Department to restore pavement markings on Whitfield Road

Some brief traffic closures expected Wednesday afternoon

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – On Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, between 1:00pm-2:00pm the Clarksville Street Department will be re-striping Whitfield Road between Needmore Road and the 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

Brian Nelson, Traffic Supervisor for the Clarksville Street Department, said the work will require closing the road to southbound traffic between Needmore Road and the 101st Parkway for that one hour.


The northbound traffic lane of Whitfield Road between Needmore Road and the 101st Parkway will remain open during the re-striping work, with access available to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located along that stretch of roadway.

All traffic exiting the Walmart parking lot will be required to turn right onto Whitfield Road while the southbound lane is closed.

Please consider this brief interruption while making travel plans for early Wednesday afternoon.

