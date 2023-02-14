Clarksville Association of REALTORS® Maintains, Strengthens Focus on Fair Housing, Racial Equality

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® has announced that it will use a $5,000 grant from the National Association of Realtors® to address fair and affordable housing matters in the greater Clarksville and Montgomery County region.

“Realtors® recognize the significance of the Fair Housing Act and reaffirm our commitment to upholding these laws and to offering fair, equitable service to every person in their search for homes and property,” said Lisa Boyd, President of the Clarksville Association of REALTORS®.

As part of NAR’s new Fair Housing Action Plan, abbreviated ‘ACT,’ which emphasizes Accountability, Culture Change, and Training to ensure America’s 1.4 million Realtors® are doing everything possible to protect housing rights in America, the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® is doing our part to solidify the role fair housing plays in our industry and in our communities.

This grant will help the Clarksville Association of REALTORS’® Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee host a Community Housing Fair on April 29th at the William O. Beach Civic Hall.

This event will feature industry and real estate experts who will present step-by-step guides on credit repair; grant funding; home purchases; navigating the current rental market; THDA programs; programs available through the United Way and Habitat for Humanity; the City of Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services and many others.

For more information on the Community Housing Fair on April 29th, visit www.clarksvilleaor.com/housingfair/

About the National Association of Realtors®

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors®

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® has over 1,300 active REALTOR® members and more than 100 Affiliate Partners working together to improve public awareness of the value REALTORS® bring to the community and to the benefits of their services.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of REALTORS®.