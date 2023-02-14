APSU Athletics relaunches LeadHer Initiative with celebration of female Govs

Clarksville, TN – This past Saturday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics hosted a celebration of past and present female Governors to mark the relaunch of the LeadHer Initiative

Current student-athletes and alumni joined the celebration of National Women and Girls in Sports Day at the Austin Peay women’s basketball game against Jacksonville.

This event also kicked off 50 days of celebrating women’s athletics and looking ahead to the next 50 years of Title IX.

During the next 50 days, Austin Peay State University Athletics will host a series of events and features to celebrate women’s athletics, with the goal of raising a total of $100,000 to support the APSU student-athlete experience across all 10 women’s teams, impacting 175 female student-athletes. To date, we have raised $50,000!

Join us in commemorating Title IX’s 50th anniversary by becoming one of 50 people who will make a positive impact on APSU’s student-athlete experience in women’s sports.

In the next 50 days, we hope to meet the goal and raise the remaining $50,000. Having you on our team will give our Govs the opportunity to pursue excellence in the classroom and in competition.

Be one of the 50 and Give today!