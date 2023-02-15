Hopkinsville Community College’s Round Table Reading Series to feature speaker Jane Olmstead, February 22nd

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will hold its first spring semester 2023 Round Table Reading Series lecture at noon on Wednesday, February 22 in the Emerging Technologies Building, Anderson Room. Guest speaker Jane Olmstead will read from her memoir, The Tree You Come Home To. Books will be available for purchase.

Jane Olmstead is a Professor of English who retired from Western Kentucky University (WKU). She is also a poet and memoirist whose work focuses on issues of race and gender. Her recent writing has been centered around the death of their youngest son, which she describes as a heartbreak that no words can adequately describe. Olmstead lives in Bowling Green with her husband, HCC Religion and Philosophy Professor Dr. Ken Casey. They have three sons and three grandchildren.

The event is free and open to all. Lunch will be provided. The event will also be streamed online at https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/f84f0bbbbae84debb2fab11a10f34e3a.

For more information contact HCC English Professor Elizabeth Burton at 270.707.3887.

