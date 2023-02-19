APSU Baseball loses at home in extra innings to Illinois State, 14-13

Clarksville, TN – Lyle Miller-Green had five hits and five RBI, including a pair of home runs, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Illinois State, 14-13 in 10 innings, Sunday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Miller-Green finished the day 5-for-6 with two home runs, a double, and five RBI. He hit home runs in his first two at-bats, and his seventh-inning two-run double allowed the APSU Govs to take a 13-12 lead.

Illinois State (2-1) tied the game by manufacturing a run in the eighth. After a leadoff walk, the Redbirds moved the runner with a sacrifice bunt, and a passed ball put the runner on third with one out. Right fielder Auggie Rassmussen drove in the run with a sacrifice fly.

Austin Peay (1-2) could not capitalize in its half of the ninth inning when center fielder Clayton Gray doubled with one out. ISU reliever Elijah Dale struck out a batter and induced a ground out to end the threat.

Redbirds third baseman Greg Nichols broke the tie in the tenth with a leadoff home run. Austin Peay State University nearly won the game, but a potential two-run home run turned into a foul ball when it sailed right of the right field pole. Dale ultimately struck out the batter and induced a line out to end the game.

APSU reliever Paul Rector (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over an inning.

Illinois State’s Dale (1-0) picked up the win after working through four innings. He struck out eight of the 19 batters he faced and allowed three runs on five hits.

Rassmussen and Nichols each had three RBI to lead the Illinois State offense. First baseman Adrian Flores was 4-for-6 with a home run and two RBI.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team wraps up its four-game home stand when it hosts Southern Illinois (2-2) in a Tuesday contest at Raymond C. Hand Park. The first pitch is at 3:00pm CT.