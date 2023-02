Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a serious crash at Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive.

Tiny Town Road is completely closed until further notice. CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until further notice.

Investigators are responding to take over the investigation. It is unknown how long Tiny Town Road will be closed. Currently, there are no further details available.

Mr. Beaubien will provide further information tomorrow.