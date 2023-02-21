42.5 F
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
APSU Softball’s ordan Benefiel, Lexi Osowski-Anderson picked for Tiger Invitational All-Tournament Team

Austin Peay State University Softball's Jordan Benefiel, Lexi Osowski-Anderson named to Tiger Invitational All-Tournament Team. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballAuburn, AL – Following their outstanding play this past weekend, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball players Jordan Benefiel and Lexi Osowski-Anderson were selected to the Auburn Tiger Invitational All-Tournament Team. 

Benefiel, a junior pitcher from Pendleton, Indiana, threw three complete games at the tournament, including shutouts of Dayton and Villanova, while posting a 1.75 ERA, A WHIP of 1.000 and holding opposing batters to a .192 batting average. She also pitched 19 shutout innings in her 20 total innings in the circle during the tournament.


Osowski-Anderson, a graduate third baseman from San Diego, California, batted .333 over the weekend, collecting five hits – including the game-winning RBI with her first home run of the season against Villanova – and finished with a .533 slugging percentage and a .375 on-base percentage. 

She also recorded her 200th career hit with her first-inning single against No. 21 nationally ranked Auburn on Sunday. 

Also earning spots on the all-tournament team were: Auburn: Maddie Penta, Nelia Peralta, Bri Ellis, Annabelle Widra, Lindsey Garcia; Dayton: Emma Schutter, Kaelene Walker, Quinn Pallardy; Villanova: Victoria Sebastian.

