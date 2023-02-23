Clarksville Police Department continues looking for Runaway Juvenile Haley Allen

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is still trying to locate a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Haley Allen (white female). The initial press release was sent out on February 7th, 2023 and detectives believe that she might have cut and dyed her hair auburn red to disguise her appearance.

She was last seen on February 2nd around 2:00pm getting into a maroon vehicle at a residence on Green Acres Drive. Haley lives in Oak Grove, KY, and attends school in Hopkinsville but was visiting friends in Clarksville.

She is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and was wearing black pants, a white shirt, and a blue or black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.