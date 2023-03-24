59.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 24, 2023
Clarksville Police Department reports Motorcyclist involved in crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard passes away

Clarksville Police work Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist involved in the crash last night on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Eva Drive has died as a result of his injuries.

CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until it is confirmed the next of kin notifications are made.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.

