APSU Women’s Golf currently 4th at Babs Steffens Invitational

Debary, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is in fourth place after shooting a 616 in the first two rounds of Stetson’s Babs Steffens Invitational, Monday, at the par-72, 6,003-yard DeBary Golf & Country Club.

Austin Peay State University is 14 shots behind third-place Cincinnati and 17 strokes behind second-place Florida International. Kennesaw State leads the tournament after 36 holes with a score of 595 and Florida International’s Riley Hamilton and Cincinnati’s Sadie Pan are tied for the individual lead with a score of 145.

Erica Scutt leads the Governors after shooting a 77 in the first round and a team-best 75 in the second round to finish the day in 15th place with a score of 152. Scutt carded six birdies on the day, which is tied for the second most in the tournament field, with four birdies in the second round helping her to pick up eight spots on the leaderboard.

Taylor Dedmen is tied for 22nd place after posting rounds of 76 and 78 for a two-round score of 154. Dedmen led the APSU Govs with 23 pars and played the par fives at a team-best even-par through 36 holes.

After shooting an 80 in the first round, Kaley Campbell was the biggest mover for the APSU Govs in the second round and carded a three-over 75 to pick up a dozen spots on the leaderboard. Campbell finished the day tied for 27th with a score of 155.

After leading the Govs with a three-over 75 in the opening round, Shelby Pleasant shot an 81 in the second round and finished the day tied for 31st with a score of 156. Kady Foshaug shot an opening-round 87 before bouncing back with a counting score of 80 in the second round to finish the day tied for 58th with an aggregate score of 167.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Seminole State and Stetson for the final round of the Babs Steffens Invitational, which begins on Tuesday with a 7:45am CT shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.