APSU Women’s Golf leads Colonel Classic after two rounds

Richmond, KY – After shooting a 585 in the first two rounds, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team holds a six-shot lead with Taylor Dedmen tied for the tournament lead after shooting a 142 on the first day of Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Classic, Monday, at The University Club at Arlington.

After shooting an eight-over 296 in the first round, Austin Peay State University found itself in fifth place at the par-72, 5,986-yard track. The Governors responded by firing the only sub-290 round of the tournament in their second round of the day, shooting a one-over 289 to pick up five spots on the leaderboard and finish the day in first place.

The APSU Govs hold a six-shot lead over second-place Georgia State and are nine shots ahead of Bradley, Dayton, and North Alabama, who are in a three-way tie for third place. ASUN Conference foe North Alabama is in sixth place with a score of 595 and Belmont is in seventh place with a score of 601.

After shooting an even-par 72 in the opening round, Dedmen found herself tied for fourth place in the 93-player field. In the second round, Dedmen fired a two-under 70 – tied for the best round of the tournament – and picked up three spots on the leaderboard to finish the day tied for the individual lead.

Dedmen is tied with Morehead State’s Ruth Toennessen, who also shot a first-round 72 and followed that with a second-round 70. Dedmen and Toennessen hold a three-shot lead on Cleveland State’s Sabrina Coffman and North Alabama’s Allycia Gan, who are tied for third place. Rounding out the top five, six golfers are tied for fifth place with a two-round scores of 146.

Erica Scutt and Kady Foshaug are part of an eight-way tie for 11th place after shooting three-over 147s in the first two rounds. After going five-over on the front nine in the first round, Scutt responded with four birdies and a four-under back nine to shoot an opening-round 73. In the second round, Scutt carded three birdies and shot a two-over 74. Foshaug used four birdies to start her day with an opening-round two-over 74 before posting two more birdies and a one-over 73 in the second round.

After shooting a six-over 78 in the first round, Kaley Campbell bounced back with the second-best score of the second round for the Govs when she shot an even-par 72. Campbell finished the day tied for 27th place with an aggregate score of 150.

Shelby Pleasant carded a counting score of five-over 77 for Austin Peay State University in the first round of the regular-season finale before shooting an 80 in the second round. Pleasant finished the day tied for 74th with a two-round score of 157. In her first round, Pleasant chipped in for an eagle on No. 13 and was one of just four golfers to card an eagle in the first 36 holes of the tournament.

Playing as an individual, Maggie Glass shot a five-over 78 in the first round before firing a one-over 73 in the second round to finish the day tied for 34th with a score of 151.

Through 36 holes, Austin Peay State University leads the tournament field with 26 birdies, which is four more than the next closest team. The Governors also rank second in the field in par-five scoring at seven-under-par.

As an individual, Dedmen leads the field in par-four scoring at two-under par and ranks sixth in the field with 26 pars. Glass is tied for second in the tournament in par-five scoring at four-under par while the duo of Scutt and Dedmen are tied for fourth in par-five scoring at three-under. Scutt also leads the APSU Govs and is tied for fourth in the tournament with seven birdies while Campbell, Dedmen, and Foshaug are tied for seventh in the field with six birdies each.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Georgia State and Bradley for the final round of the Colonel Classic, which begins with a Tuesday 8:00am shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.