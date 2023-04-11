Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf in Eleventh Place at Big Blue Intercollegiate

Nashville, TN – Adam Van Raden is tied for fifth place after shooting a two-under 69 and a one-under 70 to lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which is tied for 11th place with a score of 582 after two rounds at Tennessee State’s Big Blue Intercollegiate, Monday, at The President’s Reserve at the Hermitage Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University is tied with Florida A&M and Parkland College at 14-under par and is three strokes behind 10th-place Arkansas-Pine Bluff. UT Martin leads the tournament with a score of 565, the Skyhawks are one shot ahead of second-place Longwood and two shots ahead of Belmont and Evansville, who are tied for third place. Lindenwood’s Renato Filho is the individual leader after shooting a nine-under 136 through 36 holes.

Van Raden’s first-round 69 ties him for the team lead with three rounds in the 60s this season. Logan Spurrier carded a pair of even-par 71s for the Governors and is tied for 17th place with a score of 142 after two rounds at the par-71, 7,020-yard track.

Jakob Falk Schollert carded a pair of four-over 75s and finished the day tied for 68th place with a score of 150. Rounding out the counting scores for the APSU Govs, Reece Britt shot a four-over 75 and a five-over 76 to finish the day tied for 72nd place with a two-round score of 151.

The final golfer in the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Micah Knisley shot a 77 and 78 to finish the first day of the Big Blue Intercollegiate in a tie for 82nd place with a score of 155.

Playing as an individual, Daniel Love shot a one-over 72 before firing a two-under 69 to finish the first day tied for 12th place with a score of 141.

Payne Elkins, who also played as an individual, shot an opening-round 78 before bouncing back with a one-over 72 on his second 18 holes to close the day tied for 68th place with a score of 150.

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will play the final 18 holes of the Big Blue Intercollegiate, Tuesday, in Nashville. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSUs men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.