Clarksville Police Department requests public help locating Missing Person Deborah Stanford

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Deborah Stanford (White female).

Deborah was reported missing on April 12th and was last seen at her residence on Cook Drive at around 2:00pm.

She is 5’8” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair, and hazel eyes.


If anyone sees Deborah or knows of her whereabouts please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.

