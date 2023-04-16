APSU Women’s Golf sits in Twelfth at ASUN Championship

Owens Cross Roads, AL – Playing in its first ASUN Conference Women’s Golf Championship, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is in 12th place after shooting a first-round 320, Sunday, on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Austin Peay State University is one shot ahead of 13-place Queens and is two shots behind 11th-place Stetson. Florida Gulf Coast leads the tournament after shooting an opening-round 298, the Eagles are five shots ahead of second-place Lipscomb and seven strokes ahead of third-place Jacksonville State. Lipscomb’s Lauren Thompson is the individual leader after carding an even-par 72 in the first round.

Shelby Pleasant led the APSU Govs in the first round at the 6,150-yard course, shooting a four-over 76 to finish the day tied for 18th place. Pleasant led Austin Peay State University and is tied for fifth in the field with three birdies through 18 holes, she also is tied for the tournament lead in par-four scoring at one-under par.

Taylor Dedmen and Kady Foshaug both carded nine-over 81s to finish the first round tied for 41st place. Foshaug had a pair of birdies on her card while Dedmen recorded just one birdie in the first 18 holes. The final counting score for the Governors came from Erica Scutt who shot a 10-over 82 and finished the round tied for 46th place.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Kaley Campbell shot an 88 in the first round and is in 64th place.

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will be paired with Queens for the second round of the ASUN Championship and begins teeing off on No. 10 on Monday at 10:00am. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

