APSU Beach Volleyball plays Florida Gulf Coast in first round of ASUN Championship

Clarksville, TN – For the first time since 2019, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team is set to play in the ASUN Conference Beach Volleyball Championship, starting with a first-round match against Florida Gulf Coast, Friday that begins at 11:00am, at North Florida’s Cooper Family Beach Volleyball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

The winner of the match between the seventh-seeded Governors and No. 2 seed Florida Gulf Coast will play the winner of No. 3 seed North Florida and No. 6 seed Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at 9:30am. The loser of the APSU-FGCU match will play the loser of the match between the Ospreys and Colonels on Friday at 3:30pm.

All matches at the ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship will be streamed on ESPN+ and have live stats available – links for both can be found on the beach volleyball schedule page.

The APSU Govs fell to Coastal Carolina in the first round of their last ASUN Conference Beach Volleyball Championship appearance and then dropped an elimination match to Florida Gulf Coast. Austin Peay State University is 5-4 all-time in conference tournaments with all five victories coming in the Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Championship.

After going 7-3 in their final 10 matches of the regular season, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead led the Governors with a 19-7 record this season, Bullington and Mead are 18-7 in the No. 1 pairing and 1-0 in the No. 2 pairing this season, they also enter the postseason on a four-match winning streak.

Entering the conference tournament on a team-best five-match winning streak, Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell have the second-best record on the team at 16-10. The duo is 15-10 in the No. 2 pairing and won its only match on the No. 1 line; McDaniel and Powell are 6-4 in their last ten matches.

With a 13-9 overall record, Elizabeth Wheat and Jamie Seward are the No. 3 pairing for the Governors. Wheat and Seward are 10-9 on the No. 3 line and 3-0 on the No. 4 line this season, they enter the postseason with a 5-5 record in their last 10 matches. Individually, Seward has won 16 matches this season and Wheat has compiled 14 total wins.

After going 6-4 in their final 10 matches, Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart have gone 11-8 overall with a 10-5 record on the No. 4 line this season. Individually, Eisenhart has picked up 16 wins this season while Seyring has played to 14 total victories.

Finally, Karli Graham and Tristin Smith are 12-8 overall this season – with all 12 wins in the No. 5 pairing – after going 6-4 in their final 10 matches of the regular season. Graham has won 16 total matches this season while Smith has won a total of 14 matches.

