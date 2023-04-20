American Red Cross has Chance at trip to California for Donors in April

Nashville, TN – April is National Minority Health Month — a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racially and ethnically diverse populations. It’s also a time to encourage action through access to care by inspiring people to give blood or platelets.

The American Red Cross is reminding blood and platelet donors it’s vital to make and keep donation appointments this month to ensure shelves are fully stocked with blood products all season long. With blood transfusions remaining one of the most critical treatments for patients ? like those facing pregnancy and childbirth complications, and those with chronic illnesses like sickle cell disease ? donors can connect patients to lifesaving care.

Having a diverse blood supply is one way to ensure all patients have ongoing access to compatible blood transfusions. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by the Red Cross community and PEANUTS®. All who come to give by April 23rd will get an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS Snoopy T-shirt, while supplies last. Plus, through April 30, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide. Details are available at rcblood.org/cool.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, April 20th-30th:

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

4/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Blanchfield Army Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

5/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campbell Crossing, LLC., 1500 Spillway Court

5/3/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

5/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Blanchfield Army Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

5/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Byrd Health Clinic, 7973 Strike Boulevard

Hopkinsville

5/10/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hopkinsville High School, 430 Koffman Drive

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Ashland City

4/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashland City Church of Christ, 110 Cumberland Street

Chapmansboro

4/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cheap Hill Church of Christ, 2834 Highway 12 North

Kingston Springs

5/2/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Harpeth High School, 170 E. Kingston Springs Road

Pleasant View

4/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pleasant View Christian School, 160 Hicks Edgen Road

Dickson County

Burns

5/3/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burns Church of Christ, 2718 Church Street

Charlotte

4/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Water Street Church of Christ, 501 Water Street

Dickson

4/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

5/4/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Office Depot, 415 Highway 46 South

5/10/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bank of Dickson, 466 Hwy 46 S.

5/11/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian, 500 Hwy 70 East

5/18/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Doug Varner State Farm, 185 Beasley Drive

White Bluff

4/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., White Bluff Church of Christ, 4416 Hwy 70

Humphreys County

New Johnsonville

5/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Avenue

Montgomery County

Clarksville

4/19/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

4/24/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

4/26/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/1/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/3/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/8/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/9/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

5/10/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/15/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/15/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Montgomery Elementary School, 230 McAdoo Creek Road

5/17/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Greenbrier

5/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cross Roads Baptist Church, 2649 New Cut Road

Ridgetop

4/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ridgetop First Baptist Church, 1757 Highway 41 South

Springfield

5/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Springfield Baptist Church, 400 North Main Street

5/18/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Owens Chapel UMC, 6742 Owens Chapel Road

White House

5/9/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Revolution Church, 3644 Highway 31W

Stewart County

Dover

5/11/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, 420 Church Street

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your Impact ? Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers.

Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.