F&M Bank, Tennessee Bankers Association make history with state’s first-ever banking program at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association have announced the “Banking on Govs” program, a new partnership with Austin Peay State University (APSU). The program is the first of its kind in Tennessee and will offer business students unique training, networking and mentorship opportunities within the banking industry.

“The ‘Banking on Govs’ program reflects our commitment to the student experience,” said Dr. Michael Licari, Austin Peay State University president. “By partnering with our community, we provide APSU students with practical learning opportunities, so that they can apply what they learn in class while gaining professional experiences.”

Qualified students from the APSU College of Business will have the opportunity to attend the Tennessee Bankers Association Southeastern School of Banking with all expenses paid while connecting with banking professionals throughout their enrollment.



“It is our privilege to partner with the Austin Peay State University Foundation and the Tennessee Bankers Association to gift qualified APSU College of Business students with an experiential learning opportunity,” said Sammy Stuard, president of F&M Bank. “We are proud to be part of this inaugural program – the first in Tennessee state history. It is extremely gratifying to help students along their educational and professional roads to success.”

Selected APSU students will participate in the program over two consecutive summers, taking a hands-on approach to learning the skills and insights necessary to succeed in the banking industry.

“Equipping aspiring banking professionals with the necessary blend of theoretical and practical skills is essential for a successful career in the industry,” said Ronnie Boling, director at TBA’s Southeastern School of Banking. “At The Southeastern School of Banking, students will gain a comprehensive understanding of the banking sector and have the chance to apply that knowledge in real-world settings. As a result, graduates will have a competitive edge in starting their careers. We are excited to collaborate with F&M Bank and Austin Peay State University in delivering this program, and we can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on the future leaders of the banking industry.”

Erin Morton, director of development for Austin Peay State University’s College of Business, said she also looks forward to seeing students grow through their participation in the program.



“It has been an honor and a privilege working with F&M Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association,” she said. “We are excited to help bring this program to fruition, offering a unique learning opportunity for our students.”