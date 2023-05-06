City of Clarksville plants 50 new trees to public green space thanks to Tennessee Grant

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has received a major boost to its tree inventory thanks to 50 new trees planted on public properties by Building & Facilities Maintenance, Forestry Division.

Of the new trees, 30 were planted between Smith Trahern Mansion and Riverview Cemetery. They included 10 sugar maples, 10 northern red oaks, five eastern redbuds, and five flowering dogwoods.

Swan Lake Golf Course also received 20 new trees, planted primarily along holes 1-3, adjacent to Dunbar Cave Road. They included 15 bald cypress trees and five green giant arborvitae.

The new trees were purchased thanks to a matching grant funded through the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry.

“Not only are trees work horses that produce oxygen and mitigate stormwater for our city, they are also sanctuaries and a place to sit and reconnect with nature” said Clarksville City Forester Kathrine Killebrew.