Clarksville Gas and Water Department Natural Gas Line installation work to continue on Peachers Mill Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will continue natural gas service line installation work on Peachers Mill Road. The northbound lane of Peachers Mill Road will be closed on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 8:00am from South Senseney Circle to Veranda Circle.

The inside lane of Peachers Mill Road will be open to through traffic; however, traffic congestion and delays will be possible. Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route.

The natural gas line installation work is expected to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 5:00pm.

