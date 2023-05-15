Women of Clarksville Expo vendor applications now available

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will hold its third annual Women of Clarksville Expo on August 19th, 2023 and vendor applications are now open.

This free event invites everyone to shop, eat and learn about women’s health issues and will include cooking workshops, home & garden demos, and even free health screenings. Food trucks and other local vendors will also be in attendance.

“The Women’s Expo is a perennial favorite event that brings women together from around the region to learn, network, and discover the growing number of opportunities for women,” said First Lady Cynthia Pitts. “The theme this year is Empowering Women for Success” It is free and fun. This year will be different and even better than in years past. I hope to see you there.”

Vendor Applications Available

The City of Clarksville is seeking 65 vendors from the community to take part in the Women of Clarksville Expo. Vendors should be geared toward women’s health and wellness, fashion and hobbies. Food vendors are also needed for the event.

Vendors will receive a booth space with one, eight-foot table and two chairs. Table covers will not be provided.

Due to space limitations, the number of vendors will be limited to the first 65 vendors. Any registrations received after will be placed on a waiting list. If you are selected as a vendor, we will follow up with additional paperwork.

To apply as a vendor, click here.