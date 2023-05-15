Come out to the Roxy Regional Theatre Wednesday to enjoy your favorite Broadway tunes at the Company Cabaret

Clarksville, TN – Broadway’s biggest hits are coming to the Roxy Regional Theatre at the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in historic downtown Clarksville this week!

For one evening only, join us for a special night of music and entertainment featuring our company members performing iconic songs made famous on Broadway stages in our Company Cabaret: The Lullaby of Broadway on Wednesday, May 17th at 7:00pm.

Presented on the mainstage, selections will include tunes from such favorite Broadway hits as Chicago, Anastasia, Dreamgirls, The Addams Family, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Mean Girls, Waitress and more.

Don’t miss our talented company of professional actors who come to the Roxy Regional Theatre from all over the country as we showcase their vocal talents in one special evening!

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Health and Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.