Nashville Sounds score early in 10-4 win over Durham Bulls

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds (22-20) utilized a five-run first inning and a big night from Jon Singleton to cruise to a 10-4 triumph over the Durham Bulls on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

It was a stark contrast from the quiet starts of the series’ first three games. The Sounds greeted Durham starter Sean Hunley (L, 0-1) quite rudely in his Triple-A debut, knocking him around for five runs in the first. After Singleton put Nashville on the board with an RBI single, Alex Jackson plated a pair with a line drive to left, then Michael Reed doubled in two more. They were Reed’s first RBI as a Nashville Sound.

Abraham Toro doubled to right in the second inning to push the lead to six. Singleton added another RBI to his total with a double in the sixth, extending the Sounds’ advantage to 7-0.

It was plenty of support for starter Robert Gasser (W, 2-0), who mowed through the Durham lineup through the first six innings. The southpaw allowed just one hit through six frames but ran into some trouble in the seventh, loading the bases and allowing a two-out two-run single before departing. He finished with a team season-high 6.2 innings and matched the team season-high with eight strikeouts, a mark he had previously hit twice.

Alex Claudio came on to curtail the surging Bulls, but he needed help from Singleton, who saved a potential extra-base hit from escaping the infield to finish the bottom of the seventh. Singleton then mashed a no-doubt homer to right to make it 10-2 in the eighth. Ryan Middendorf allowed a pair of runs in the ninth but finished off the 10-4 win.

Singleton led the offensive onslaught with three hits, a double, a homer, and four RBI. Abraham Toro and Eddy Alvarez both knocked two hits.

Thomas Pannone (1-0, 2.04) will start for the Nashville Sounds tomorrow night. The Durham Bulls’ starter is to be determined. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

Andruw Monasterio extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a walk and hit by pitch. Over the span, he is batting .348 (23-for-66) with 18 runs, two doubles, three homers, 14 RBI, 18 walks and 16 strikeouts.

Robert Gasser’s 6.2-inning outing was the longest by a Sounds starter this season. The last Nashville starter to pitch into the seventh inning was Josh Lindblom on September 21st, 2022 at Louisville. Lindblom tossed seven scoreless frames in a 17-1 dismantling of the Bats.

Jon Singleton’s 4-RBI night was his first since August 26th, 2022, also at Durham. It’s the seventh 4-RBI game by a Nashville player this season and the second in as many nights.

Durham brought on catcher Roberto Alvarez to pitch in the eighth inning. It was the first time Nashville has faced a position player on the mound since August 12th, 2022 vs. Gwinnett.

