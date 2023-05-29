Clarksville Country Club holds annual Mad May 3-Man Golf Scramble

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Country Club’s Mad May 3-Man Scramble happened on Memorial Day weekend and drew its biggest field in years.

“This happens every year around Memorial Day weekend,” Matt McWhirter said. “We’re close to 48 teams, so we did two shotgun starts. It’s a 2-round tournament. Chase Mckay, Richie Head, and Rob Clouser came out on top after day one, with a score of 23 under. The team they’re matched up with today finished at 21 under. The rest of us are just trying to catch up.”

Mad May always attracts the best golfers in the community, and this year’s field included two college golfers, both from Ole Miss.

“It’s a fun tournament,” McWhirter said. “We try to make it bigger each year. We actually brought in a giant scoreboard this year, for the first time. It will display everyone’s score throughout the day and pictures of all the teams. It’s just something that all the players can look at, and feel a little more special.”

The sponsors that helped pull this year’s event together included Kathryn Minniehan’s All-State Group, F&M Bank, Mulligans, Century 21, and others.

Ole Miss golfer and Clarksville native, McKinley Cunningham was teamed up with F&M’s Charlie Koon and Matt McWhirter. “we’re just out here having fun, there’s no pressure,” Cunningham said.

The team that began the day in the lead kept up the pressure but was up against some stiff competition.

“Day one, everything went really well for us,” Richie Head said. “Everybody played some really good golf. I was actually the last one putting all day, and they only let me putt three times. It was just one of those dreamy days.

“I like to think we were one of the teams that were looking to be at or near the top at the end of the weekend, but we definitely had a special day yesterday.

“They have prize money, but this tournament’s been going on a long time. There’s a lot of tradition and good people. We’re just grateful to be here.”

Collin Welker, Patton Samuels – another Ole Miss golfer, and Trey Norman started the day2 strokes back. When asked how they felt about finishing second on day one, Welker said, “Well, we’ve tied it up now, so we feel okay.”

Samuels said, “We’re tied through five, so we’re making it a ballgame. We had an eagle on 4 and so did the leaders. We’re in a little bit of a dogfight. There are a lot of good players in this tournament.”

Welker and Samuels have both played in this tournament in past years. “This is just a fun tournament,” Samuels said. “It’s great to be out here with all the guys from the club, enjoying a good course and good weather, and battling it out.”

Welker added, “I think it’s fun, too. All the good players that are here, playing for a little something, something. The first day is always fun because of the way they have the course set up. And there are very nice prizes.”

Freddy Wyatt and Mike Welker were watching the action. Wyatt and Dr. Keith Peterson started the tournament more than 30 years ago. “I think it’s the best tournament that the Country Club puts on every year,” Wyatt said. “My grandson Patton just finished his freshman year at Ole Miss, and I’m enjoying watching him out here today.”

Final results from the weekend:

1st Trey Norman, Collin Welker, Patton Samuels -38

2nd Rob Clouser, Chase McKay, Richie Head -36

Tied 3rd – Charlie Koon, Matt McWhirter, McKinley Cunningham -31

Tied 3rd Matt Baker, Aidan Baker, Brian Balthrop -31

5th Austin Luntz, Trevor Mace, Austin Cherry -28

6th Horace Heggie, Todd Morris, Charlie Keene -25

