Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 4th – 8th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast shows sunny and warm days ahead. There is a very slight chance of rain tonight and Wednesday.

Tonight, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, but the night will mostly be clear with a low of around 64 degrees. The east-northeast wind of around 5 mph will become calm in the evening.

On Monday, get ready for a sunny day with a high near 90 degrees. The calm wind will shift to the north, blowing at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

As Monday night approaches, expect mostly clear skies and a low of around 60 degrees. A gentle north-northeast wind of about 5 mph will accompany the pleasant weather.

Tuesday will bring another sunny day with a high near 88 degrees. In the morning, a calm wind will gradually shift to the north, blowing at around 5 mph.

When Tuesday night arrives, the skies will remain mostly clear with a low of around 61 degrees. The north wind of about 5 mph will become calm as the night progresses.

On Wednesday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. The wind will start from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, eventually shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Wednesday night may bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 60 degrees. Expect a northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

The weather will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees on Thursday. The north-northeast wind will blow around 10 mph, adding a gentle breeze to the pleasant conditions.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a low of around 55 degrees. The north-northeast wind will continue at 5 to 10 mph, providing a cool and calm night.

Enjoy the upcoming days of sunshine and warmth in Clarksville-Montgomery County!