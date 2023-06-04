Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers secures more than $52 million in budget for local, regional initiatives

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) secured more than $52 million in state funding for Senate District 22. The appropriated funds are part of a $56.2 billion budget passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in April.

Republican priorities in the budget included efforts to strengthen families, bolster school safety, improve education, create new opportunities for economic development, and modernize transportation.

“I am very pleased to announce these appropriations that will benefit District 22 and Tennesseans throughout the state,” said Senator Powers. “These appropriations will fund critical infrastructure projects in the district that will bolster healthcare-related programming and state and national security.”

“The funding will also enhance veterans’ services and the growing brewing industry in the state. I greatly appreciate my colleagues in the General Assembly for supporting these impactful initiatives,” Senator Powers stated.

The state appropriations going to Senate District 22, includes:

$32 million to complete the construction of a new Health Professions Building at Austin Peay State University.

$18.5 million for a new Fort Campbell National Guard Readiness Center in Montgomery County.

$703,300 for a new, additional Driver Services Center in Clarksville.

$800,000 to Centerstone Military Services to provide professional behavioral health services for military veterans, reservists, members of the National Guard and their families across Tennessee.

$400,000 to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to grow Tennessee’s brewing industry.

Notably, the budget provides a $407 million cut in taxes, the largest in Tennessee’s history. These cuts aim to lower the tax burden on businesses, boost Tennessee’s economic competitiveness, promote entrepreneurship and small businesses. It provides targeted relief to families with a three-month-long tax break on groceries from August 1st-October 31st.

The slate of budget and legislative priorities included significant investments in school safety with $223 million to provide a school resource officer for every public school and a Homeland Security agent for every county. These funds will also provide safety grants for private schools.

Lawmakers this session made key investments in transportation and infrastructure by providing $3.3 billion to alleviate urban traffic congestion and improve rural roads to support economic growth and development.

It also makes a $250 million deposit in the state’s Rainy-Day Fund, which serves as the state’s savings account to help withstand economic downturns, bringing the fund to a historic balance of more than $2 billion.

The budget also allocates $953 million to fully fund Tennessee College of Applied Technology Masterplan to upgrade and expand TCATs across the state.

Tennessee Republicans remain committed to keeping taxes low. Tennessee is the second-lowest taxed state in the nation and collects zero income tax. Tennessee holds the highest bond rating issued by all three of the nation’s credit rating agencies, which reflects extreme confidence in the Volunteer State’s preparedness in meeting financial commitments in tough economic times.