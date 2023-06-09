Nashville Sounds game against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Rained Out

Jacksonville, FL – Friday night’s game between the Nashville Sounds and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, June 10th, 2023.

Game one of tomorrow’s doubleheader will start at 4:05pm CT. Game Two will follow at least 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings in length.

The Sounds will return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, June 13th for a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

