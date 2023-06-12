68.7 F
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Aubrey Allen

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Aubrey Allen, (black female).

She was last seen on June 11th, 2023, around 10:30pm at her residence on Hayden Drive. Aubrey was wearing black or gray tight shorts and a black t-shirt.


She is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 142 pounds, and currently has straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.

