70 F
Clarksville
Monday, June 19, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Athletics Marketing Earns Four NACMA Honors
Sports

APSU Athletics Marketing Earns Four NACMA Honors

News Staff
By News Staff
Marketing History: Austin Peay State University gets Four NACMA Honors. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics’ marketing department earned multiple National Association of Collegiate Marketing Association (NACMA) honors for the first time with its four honors at the 2023 NACMA Convention earlier this week in Orlando, Florida.

Director of Marketing and Fan Experience Colton Langford and marketing coordinator Erin White earned APSU’s first-ever first-place finish with gold in “Gameday Experience” while also earning second-place finishes in “Membership Drives” and “Fundraising Campaigns” and a third-place finish in “Digital Media Engagement.”


Full NACMA Submissions

Read More

Previous articleClarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 19th, 2023
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online