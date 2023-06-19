APSU Athletics Marketing Earns Four NACMA Honors

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics’ marketing department earned multiple National Association of Collegiate Marketing Association (NACMA) honors for the first time with its four honors at the 2023 NACMA Convention earlier this week in Orlando, Florida.

Director of Marketing and Fan Experience Colton Langford and marketing coordinator Erin White earned APSU’s first-ever first-place finish with gold in “Gameday Experience” while also earning second-place finishes in “Membership Drives” and “Fundraising Campaigns” and a third-place finish in “Digital Media Engagement.”

Full NACMA Submissions

