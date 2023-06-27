73.7 F
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Excessive Heat Watch, Thursday

News Staff
By News Staff
Extreme Heat

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The watch is in effect from Thursday morning until Thursday evening.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 are possible in areas along and west of I-65.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.


Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Bedford County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
