Columbus Clippers crash Nashville Sounds, 19-2

Nashville, TN – Though the firework show was scheduled for after the game, the visitors put on a show of their own as the Nashville Sounds (45-36, 5-2) dropped the series opener 19-2 to the Columbus Clippers (38-43, 5-2) in front of a sellout crowd on Independence Day at First Horizon Park.

Columbus led from the very start, scoring 10 runs in the first inning. Oscar Gonzalez crushed a three-run homer off Janson Junk (5-5) three batters in, and the rout was on. Junk failed to get multiple outs, giving up nine runs (all earned) on six hits and three walks.

The only thing that stopped the Clippers for just under an hour was a lightning and rain delay in the bottom of the fourth. Columbus would tack on nine runs through the rest of the way for a total of 19 on the night.

Tyrone Taylor provided the big hit that prevented a shutout. The rehabbing Brewers outfielder crushed a two-run shot to the berm in the fifth inning.

After relievers Luis Contreras, Alex Claudio, and Darrell Thompson got work in, the Sounds sent a pair of position players to the mount to eat some innings. Payton Henry gave up three runs in the sixth but returned to toss a scoreless seventh. Normal infielder Patrick Dorrian gave up one in the eighth and a pair in the ninth but did his job getting six outs.

Luis Urías led the Sounds with a couple of hits, including a double. Taylor, Dorrian, and Michael Reed reached multiple times with a hit and walk each, respectively. Claudio was the lone Sound to turn in a scoreless appearance in relief (0.2 IP).

The Nashville Sounds will try and turn the tide tomorrow night. Right-hander Jason Alexander (1-0, 0.00) will make his third rehab start on his current stint. The Columbus Clippers will send right-hander Jerad Eickoff (0-2, 9.31) to start. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Janson Junk’s 0.1 IP was the shortest outing of his career (ironically following his first back-to-back starts of 7.0 IP).

The last time the Sounds had two position players take the mound was April 30th, 2018 at Colorado Springs. Slade Heathcott (1.0 IP, 2 BB, 1 K) and Steve Lombardozzi (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) both appeared in a 17-3 defeat.

The last time a Nashville position player tossed more than 1.0 innings was May 16th, 2015 vs. New Orleans. Niuman Romero tossed the final 2.1 frames of a marathon 18-inning contest, allowing three earned runs on five hits, walking one, striking out two and taking the loss in a 7-5 defeat.

This was the worst loss by the Sounds since falling 20-1 to Sacramento on August 25th, 2014 at Greer Stadium.

