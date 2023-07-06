Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Britton Springs Road water outage, lane closure extended until 4:00pm today

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) reports that the Britton Springs Road water main line work going on today, Thursday, July 6th, 2023 has been extended to 4:00pm.

The following streets and roads will be included in the water outage.

Britton Springs Road (Norris Drive to Ambrose Drive)

Norris Drive (Britton Springs Road to Eva Drive)

Morningside Drive (Britton Springs Road to Eva Drive)

Ambrose Drive (Britton Springs Road to Eva Drive)

The eastbound lane on Britton Springs Road will be closed from Peggy Drive to Morningside Drive. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water main line maintenance is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 4:00pm.

