Austin Peay State University College of Business names first “Banking on Govs” program students

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business has selected two students to participate in the first-ever “Banking on Govs” program in collaboration with F&M Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association. Finance students Piper Conditt and Lesly Moreno will commence the program this summer.

Conditt and Moreno will attend the Southeastern School of Banking with other regional professionals to gain valuable insights into the latest banking trends and challenges. This experience will also allow them to form connections with top financial experts.

“Congratulations to Piper and Lesly on their selection to the inaugural Banking on Govs program,” said Sammy Stuard, CEO and Chairman of F&M Bank. “These students have earned all-expenses paid attendance to the Southeastern School of Banking, where they will learn firsthand about financial institution management. The Southeastern School provides a solid foundation on which to build a banking career – students learn hard skills while developing an invaluable network of relationships vital to career growth.”

Stuard said F&M Bank is proud to support Banking on Govs – the first banking program in Tennessee state history – and help students like Conditt and Moreno further their education.

“We are proud to have Piper and Lesly represent the college as the first students to complete the program,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business. “I believe this opportunity will help them navigate their career choices and provide a competitive advantage as future leaders in the industry.”

Students interested in participating in future Banking on Govs programming should contact Dr. Dong Nyonna, chair of the APSU Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics, at nyonnad@apsu.edu.