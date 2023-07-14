APSU Men’s Tennis selected to ITA All-Academic Team

Tempe, AZ – Seven Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis student-athletes were named Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes, while the program also earned ITA All-Academic Team recognition.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must maintain a 3.5 GPA, while the ITA All-Academic Team award is given to programs that have at least a 3.2 GPA.

Giovanni Becchis, Tom Bolton, Thiago Nogueira, Sota Minami, Javier Tortajada, Aeneas Schaub, and Hogan Stoker were named ITA Scholar-Athletes. The honor marked the second-straight year Becchis, Bolton, and Stoker have earned the award.

The Governors’ seven selections were tied with Lipscomb for the most in the ASUN Conference.

The men’s tennis program also continued its academic success throughout the 2022-23 academic year, with a 3.832 and 3.828 team-wide GPA in the fall and spring semesters, respectively. All eight members of the men’s tennis program were named to either the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll or Dean’s List both semesters.