TBI issues Silver Alert for Rona Herbert

By News Staff
Rona Herbert
Rona Herbert

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) for Rona Herbert.

Rona is a 63-year-old white female, 5’8″ tall, 125 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. Rona was last seen in Clarksville on April 7th, 2023, but is possibly in the Nashville, TN area.

Rona was last seen wearing a floral black dress and a jean jacket. Rona has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.


If you have seen Rona or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931.648.0656 or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

