Clarksville Police Department is trying to Identify Suspects involved in Vehicle Burglaries on Neptune Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred on Neptune Drive between July 11th, 2023, and July 19th, 2023.

Images of the suspects and people of interest were captured on video surveillance cameras and the Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals.

The Clarksville Police Department continues to urge the public to “Park Smart”.

Lock your vehicle.

Secure your valuables (including firearms).

Take your keys/key fob with you.

Don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.