APSU Women’s Golf finishes 16th Nationally for WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award

Coral Springs, FL – After posting a 3.819 team grade-point average during the 2022-23 academic year, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team finished 16th among NCAA Division I women’s golf teams for the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-Scholar Team GPA Award.

Kady Foshaug, Kaley Campbell, Maggie Glass, and Erica Scutt led the Governors by earning WGCA All-American Scholar honors for the 2022-23 year. As a team, the Governors ranked 16th nationally and second in the ASUN conference behind Lipscomb’s 3.841 team GPA – the Govs and Bisons were the only ASUN teams in the top 25.

Austin Peay State University also was one of three teams from the state of Tennessee to make the top 25 with Belmont joining the Govs and Bisons. The Governors were one of just 22 teams nationally that posted a 3.800 GPA or higher.

The award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf program with the highest collective average team GPA which includes all the team’s student-athletes for the 2022-23 season. The Marshall women’s golf team won the 2022-23 WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award with a 3.945 team GPA.

