APSU Baseball makes Staff Changes

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head baseball coach Roland Fanning announced a reorganization of his staff with Kierce Kimbel, Jon Littell, and Heath Holliday returning as full-time assistant coaches for the upcoming 2024 season.

Kimbel takes over as pitching coach after serving as hitting coach last season. It is a return to a familiar role for the APSU alumnus, who was a pitcher at Columbia State and Austin Peay State University.

He also was a pitching coach at Evansville just before joining Austin Peay State University last season. He helped the Purple Aces pitching staff post the program’s first 30-win season since 2014.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Keirce Kimbel as our pitching coach at Austin Peay State University,” said Fanning. “We have hired, in my opinion, the best pitching coach in the country for the Governors. Keirce’s success at the highest level of college baseball speaks to his ability to communicate, teach, develop, and motivate. Our current and future pitchers have a coach in Kierce that will get the best out of them and help them develop into the best pitching staff in college baseball annually.”

“I believe Keirce will help us recruit and develop many future Major League pitchers at Austin Peay State University and form them into a dominant staff for years to come. This is a great day for APSU Baseball, and it’s always a great day to be a GOV!

Littell, the Govs’ volunteer assistant last season, becomes the primary hitting coach for the upcoming campaign. A rising star on the APSU staff, Littell mentored under Major League Baseball veteran Robin Ventura for two seasons at Oklahoma State.

“Jon is an elite coach and he did a terrific job last season developing some of the best hitters in the country and helping them move on to the Major League Baseball Draft and professional baseball,” said Fanning. “He also contributes to our mission of pursuing championships and developing future Major League players. Jon is an outstanding person; his character and work ethic will positively impact our players for years to come.”

Holliday takes on the roles of recruiting coordinator and catching coordinator for 2024. He was special assistant to Fanning and director of scouting and development last season. Holliday returns to his roots behind the plate, where he played as both a member of the Oklahoma State and Cumberland (Tenn.) baseball programs.

“I am incredibly excited to have Heath as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator,” said Fanning. “Simply put, Heath is one of the best evaluators in the country and will have a huge impact on our program for years to come. Heath’s time scouting with the Los Angeles Dodgers has prepared him to find and evaluate elite talent that will serve future Govs’ teams very well.”

In Fanning’s first season at Austin Peay State University, the Governors made their largest year-to-year win improvement since 2016, qualified for the ASUN Baseball Championship, and won a game in that championship. The APSU Govs saw three players named.

