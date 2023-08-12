73.7 F
Clarksville
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

News Staff
Heavy Rain

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Montgomery County, Northern Cheatham County and Southwestern Robertson County.

At 10:26am CT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Clarksville, moving east at 45 mph.

60 mph wind gusts are possible. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 10 and 31.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Locations Affected

Springfield TN, Clarksville TN, Coopertown TN, Pleasant View TN, Cedar Hill TN and Cunningham TN.

