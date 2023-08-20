APSU Soccer defeats Lindenwood 2-0

Clarksville, TN – Senior Annabel Anderson and junior Alec Baumgardt headed in their first goals of 2023 in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team’s 2-0 win against Lindenwood, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay (1-1) and Lindenwood (0-2) combined for just four shots in the opening half of Sunday’s match, with the Lions tallying three of the attempts.

Junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn made both of her day’s saves in the first half, coming in the 43rd and 44th minute, respectively.

The Lions applied pressure early in the second half, firing a pair of shots in the first three minutes, but both were off target.

After an attempt by Baumgardt sailed wide-left of the net in the 55th minute, Anderson put back-to-back shots on target in the 55th minute, but each was saved by LU’s Erika Anstine in the net.

The pair of attempts were the final on-target attempts that were saved by the Lions’ keeper, as Anderson headed in her first goal of the season off a set piece by Lindsey McMahon in the 65th minute.

Anderson’s goal is the second of her career, and the first since an 82nd-minute score against Eastern Kentucky last season.

Baumgardt extended APSU’s lead 21 minutes later on a header of her own from the left post coming off a cross from freshman Carolyne Young.

The score was the final stat of the afternoon, as Austin Peay State University ended their season-opening homestand with their first win of 2023.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University earned their 75th all-time win at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, improving to 75-52-24 on their home field. The team also improved to 139-202-45 all-time.

Katie Bahn became the second-fastest goalkeeper in program history to earn a shutout victory, accomplishing such in her second-career start. Bahn trails only Mary Parker Powell, who earned a shutout in her-career start against Evansville in 2016.

Both Annabel Anderson and Alec Baumgardt scored their first goals of the season.

Anderson’s score is the second of her career and first since October 2nd, 2022 against Eastern Kentucky last season.

Anderson led the team with five shots and three shots on goal in the match. Her three shots on target match her career-high set last season at Stetson, on October 13th.

Baumgardt’s goal move her into a tie for 18th all-time with eight, while the two points move her into a tie for 20th all-time with 19.

Lindsey McMahon tallied her first career assist on Anderson’s goal.

McMahon earned her 37th-straight start on the APSU Govs’ defensive line. The junior defender also went the distance for the 28th time in her last 29 appearances.

Carolyne Young recorded her first-career point after assisting on Baumgardt’s lead-extending score.

Young also fired her first-career shot during the match, with the attempt coming in the 66th minute during Sunday’s win.

Austin Peay State University’s 11 second-half shots are its most since firing 13 shots in last season’s match at Stetson.

The Governors held the Lions to just two shots in the second half – tied for its fewest attempts allowed in a second half since holding Alabama A&M to one attempt in 2018.

APSU improved to 1-0 against first-time opponents this season. The Govs’ next first-time opponent comes in a September 7th match at Southern Indiana.

The Govs improved to 4-1 when scoring first under head coach Kim McGowan.

Coach’s Corner

With head coach Kim McGowan

Overall thoughts… “Today was a great bounce-back win. On Thursday, we knew we didn’t perform to the standard we should have. The team took the next days in practice to click in, raise the bar, and found the result. Really proud of their response.”

On the defense… “Our backline is tough. It’s a mix of physicality and speed. Between the field players and Katie [Bahn] between the pipes, we take shutouts very seriously.”

On Anderson and Baumgardt’s goals… “Getting Bel, Alec, and Kasidy all on the board in opening weekend is a positive start for our attacking unit. Two header goals in one game is rare to see, but I’m a fan of any goal that hits the back of the net.”

On the upcoming road trip… “This upcoming weekend is our first long road trip. Playing up in North Dakota will be a test for us in multiple areas, playing on the road, recovery in between games, and mentally staying focused right before season. The team is excited to get back to work tomorrow!”

Next Up For APSU Soccer



After a pair of matches on their home field, the Austin Peay State University soccer team packs it up and heads west for a pair of games in North Dakota to kick off a four-game, 11-day road trip. APSU faces North Dakota State on Friday in a 3:00pm match before taking on North Dakota on August 27th at 1:00pm.