APSU Cross Country, Track coach Asha Gibson Smith announces inaugural coaching staff

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head cross country and track and field coach Asha Gibson Smith finalized her coaching staff for the 2023-24 season Friday.

A Memphis native, Molefi Maat joins the APSU Govs’ coaching staff to assist the track team with jumping events.

The former TSSAA 2014 State Champion earned several accolades throughout his career. While a member of Illinois’ track team, Maat was a top 10 finisher at the Outdoor NCAA Championships twice. Following his track and field career, Maat coached at AAU and the college levels. While in the AAU ranks, he coached 76 AAU junior olympic All-Americans. He then Coached at Augusta University, where he produced three conference champions in two years. In short, wherever Maat goes, he wins.

“I am thrilled to have Coach Maat join our Governors family,” said Gibson-Smith. “Coach Maat possesses the versatility, skill, and candor that will serve our program and student-athletes very well. His commitment to civil service and workmanship will assist the program and it’s direction forward. Coach Maat, has worked at the grassroots level, competed at the highest NCAA level, and demonstrated the ability to develop and coach student-athletes at the collegiate level. I am excited to see him thrive in Red!”

Kendall Muhammad joins the staff as an assistant coach for cross country. He also will coach the Governors’ distance runners for track and field.

Muhammad was a four-year letter-winner at Kentucky (2015-2019), where he placed seventh in the Southeastern Conference Track and Field Championships in the 1500-meter. Muhammad was a Team USA representative in 2016 for the U20 IAAF Championships. After a successful running career, he became an assistant coach at Kentucky, coaching two NCAA cross participants.

“Coach Muhammad will make big waves within our program and community,” said Gibson-Smith. “The cross country and distance programs saw progress last year and I trust under the direction of Coach Muhammad, the men and women will continue to experience immense growth and competitive opportunity. Coach Muhammad competed for and worked alongside an incredible staff at the University of Kentucky, and has demonstrated an immeasurable amount of dedication to his development as a leader and coach.

A Clarksville native, Sara Martin, returns to her alma mater as an assistant coach after graduating in 2022. While at Austin Peay State University, Martin showcased her leadership and work ethic, and was the Govs’ top runner during the 2021 cross country season. The former APSU Governor also helped the track team win 2020 OVC Indoor Championship.

“Having Coach Martin return home is an implausible gesture and is demonstrative of her commitment to Austin Peay,” said Gibson-Smith. “She has a passion for teaching and running. Coach Martin’s University and program experience will help the positioning and trajectory of the program.. It is simply an honor to welcome Sara back to the program and I look forward to experiencing the body of work on and off the track that she instills.