Thursday, August 24, 2023
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Excessive Heat Warning until late Friday

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued has upgraded the Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee to an Excessive Heat Warning.

The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from now until Friday night at 8:00pm.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Wayne County, and Lawrence County.

