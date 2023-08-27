APSU Soccer battles North Dakota to 1-1 draw

Grand Forks, ND – Freshman Aniyah Mack’s first-career goal and five saves by junior Katie Bahn led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team to a 1-1 draw against North Dakota, Sunday, at Bronson Field.

The Governors fired eight shots in the first half, including a trio of attempts in the opening 20 minutes.

Alec Baumgardt and Lindsey McMahon recorded the Govs’ first shots which were both on target in the 13th and 17th minute, respectively, but the attempts were saved by North Dakota’s Madi Livingston to keep the match scoreless.

The Fighting Hawks tallied three shots between the 32nd and 39th minute before Austin Peay State University had three attempts in the 43rd and 44th minute, including a breakaway attempt by Aniyah Mack that hit the woodwork.

Shots by Alison LaLance, – whose shot was on frame and saved by UND’s goalkeeper – Mack and Olivia Prock were the final attempts by either team in the opening half.

After North Dakota’s second attempt of the final 45 was saved by Bahn for her third of the afternoon, Ellie Dreas recorded back-to-back attempts, with the final resulting in an APSU corner kick.

Senior captain Tori Case took the corner from the left flag and found McMahon at the far post whose header attempt deflected off a North Dakota defender and then Mack’s left foot before finding the back of the net for the freshman’s first-career score in the 53rd minute.

North Dakota scored the equalizer 25 minutes later off a cross from the left flag that found the top-right of the net.

Despite four late shots by Austin Peay State University in the final 10 minutes, neither team was able to net a late score, resulting in the 1-1 draw.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University improved 0-1-1 in the state of North Dakota

The Governors and Fighting Hawks are now 0-0-2 all-time against one another following a pair of 1-1 draws.

Austin Peay State University now holds an all-time record of 139-203-46.

Aniyah Mack netted her first-career goal against the Fighting Hawks.

Tori Case and Lindsey McMahon tallied assists off Mack’s goal. It was Case’s first of the season and McMahon’s second.

All five of APSU’s goals this season have been from different players. Just four matches into the regular season, the Govs’ are over halfway to their goalscorer count from last season (nine).

McMahon has tallied an assist in back-to-back matches. She is the first Gov to record an assist in back-to-back matches since Ellie Dreas accomplished such against Eastern Kentucky (October 2nd) and Jacksonville (October 6th) last season.

Lindsey McMahon extended her team-best starting streak to 39 matches. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native also has played all 90 minutes 29 of her last 30 appearances after going the distance in Sunday’s match.

McMahon, Dreas, and Alec Baumgardt led Austin Peay State University with three shots in Sunday’s match.

Austin Peay State University remains unbeaten in weekend matches with a 1-0-1 record.

The APSU Govs are 1-0-1 when scoring first this season and 3-1-1 all-time under head coach Kim McGowan.

Katie Bahn picked up five saves to increase her weekly total to 12. Her 12 saves in two matches are the most by a Govs’ keeper in that span since APSU alumna Chloé Dion had 13 against Chattanooga (August 28th) and UT Martin (August 31st) last season.

Austin Peay State University’s 15 shots are tied for the most this season.

The APSU Govs have scored a goal in four straight matches to start 2023, the longest streak since a five-game stretch during the 2021 season and the longest under McGowan.

Coach’s Corner

With head coach Kim McGowan

Overall thoughts… “This weekend was a test for us physically. Both games were tough, just look at the final foul counts. Our performance today was much more complete. I believe we are right on the verge of something very good.”

On the balanced offense… “Our style of play is very attack-minded. Every player essentially has a green light to score in the attacking third. I am very happy that we have a good group of forwards and midfielder that have been scoring. We’re looking to add to that list going forward and get a lot of repeat scorers.”

Looking ahead… “This week our focus will be continuing to be aggressive on the backline and finding more successful opportunities in one-on-one channels. Chattanooga is our first in-state competition on the road this season and we want to win the state.”

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the soccer team on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team ends a three-match road trip when it returns to the Volunteer State for a Thursday 5:00pm match against Chattanooga.