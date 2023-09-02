Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash on Trenton Road at Meriwether Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries at the intersection of Trenton Road at Meriwether Road. The crash occurred at approximately 2:25pm and involved two vehicles and a slingshot motorcycle.

The status of the injuries is unknown but does not appear to be life-threatening.

Trenton Road is currently shut down completely and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

There is no other information available for release at this time.