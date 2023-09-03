Hopkinsville Community College launches Education First Employers program to link local businesses with trained workforce

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is proud to partner with the Pennyrile Region’s leading companies to strengthen our area’s workforce while improving access to higher earning potential.

Businesses in Kentucky’s key sectors including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Skilled Trades, and many others that are committed to attainable education and investing in their workforce will now hold the title Education First Employer.

Companies that qualify to participate in this program share similar values and have shown a commitment to go above and beyond to support employees through education and training. To achieve the Education First Employer designation, businesses must provide tuition assistance, flexible scheduling, and offer competitive wages.

These businesses must also actively partner with Hopkinsville Community College to enhance students’ employability skills and better position graduates for high earning potential in today’s economy.

Five local manufacturers are among 47 employers statewide to be recognized as Education First employers.

JTEKT Column Systems

Martinrea

Metalsa Structural Products

Novelis

White Drive Motors and Steering

“Kentucky is welcoming historic economic investments that are creating thousands of great new jobs. At the same time, we’re also seeing rising wages and record-low unemployment,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “The Education First Employers initiative will make sure this rising prosperity reaches every Kentuckian where they live. It will also help us keep our promise to provide the best workforce for the increasing number of employers choosing our state to do business.”

The majority of students leaving higher education are making an impossible choice, forced to put their finances and work schedule before their pursuit of a better life. Education First Employers are working with HCC to reverse this troubling trend.

“HCC is committed to partnering with local companies, increasing the skill level of our workforce and bettering the lives of our learners,” HCC President Alissa Young said. “As labor participation rates remain below pre-pandemic levels, this alliance offers a solution through increased access to attainable education. In turn, we aim to increase program completion rates, the skill level of our workforce and the standard of living in our communities.”

HCC now looks to expand the initiative, inviting companies who are investing in workforce development to sign the Education First Employer. A full listing of current participating companies can be found at https://kctcs.edu/efe/.

Businesses interested in pursuing the Education First Employer distinction can contact HCC Workforce Solutions Chief Carol Kirves at kirves@kctcs.edu learn more.

